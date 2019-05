ROANOKE, Va. - It will feel more like an October afternoon Tuesday with highs in the 60s and gusty northwest wind. At time the winds could gust over 30mph. Sunshine, however dominates the skies.

After the cool Tuesday, temperatures rebound back to seasonable numbers Wednesday and then jump into July-like territory by Saturday.

Other than pop-up storms storms starting Thursday, rain chances will be limited through the weekend. Happy lawn-mowing.

