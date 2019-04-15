Cooler air, gusty winds Monday

ROANOKE, Va. - The potent storm system has shifted out of southwest Virginia.

There may be a few spotty showers early Monday morning, otherwise expect a gusty west wind.

Sustained wind speed will be between 15 and 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

The strongest gusts will occur in the morning.

A wind advisory is in effect until 6 p.m. for part of the region.

Due to a very saturated ground, this could topple trees and lead to more power outages across the region.

Afternoon temperatures will be in the 50s under mostly sunny skies.

The wind settles Monday night and lows will fall into the 30s and 40s under clear skies.

High pressure will be in control Tuesday, which will yield mostly sunny skies.

Temperatures will warm into the mid-70s and humidity levels will remain low.

Highs will warm into the 70s and lower 80s both Wednesday and Thursday under a mixture of sun and clouds.

Rain chances return for the end of the work week.

