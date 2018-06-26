Cooler, showers Tuesday; Storms return Wednesday

ROANOKE, Va - The wedge is back in play Tuesday which will keep us locked in the clouds, showers and temperatures holding steady in the low 70s, if not even falling a couple of degrees through the afternoon.

The wedge is quick to break Wednesday sending temperatures back to the upper-70s and lower-80s, but a system coming in from the west could spark a few severe storms in the afternoon.

By Thursday we will clear things out, but start a big-time heat wave once again. The mid-90s come surging back for the weekend and stick around through at least early next week.

