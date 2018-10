ROANOKE, Va - It's comfortable to start Tuesday, but temperatures aren't moving much as highs top out in the mid-60s. Other than a stray, passing shower most are dry.

Wednesday night could offer up the first frost for some, mainly in the higher elevations. A more widespread frost is possible Thursday night into Friday morning as most of us dip into the 30s.

