Cooler Tuesday with increasing sunshine

ROANOKE, Va. - Tuesday will start with mostly cloudy skies but, as the day progresses, the clouds will decrease from north to south.

Temperatures for Tuesday will warm into the low to mid-50s.

High pressure will be in control through the middle of the workweek, resulting in sunshine and dry conditions.

Highs will rebound into the mid to upper 50s for Wednesday and if you missed the 60s, that returns for Thursday.

More clouds will build into the region Friday but it’ll be dry and much warmer.

Temperatures will surge into the lower 70s by Friday afternoon!

We will hold onto the 70s for the first part of the weekend before slightly cooler air returns Sunday.

A weak cold front could bring a few stray showers to the area late Saturday into early Sunday morning.

Stay tuned.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.