Cooler weather lingers for one more day; August warmth returns very soon

ROANOKE, Va. - This has been the coolest stretch of weather we've had in about two and a half months. Our wedge remains in play Tuesday, as highs only top out between 70° and 75° for much of the area. Clouds linger, along with a few pockets of light rain and/or drizzle.

By Wednesday, things begin to change. A wind out of the west will break the wedge up, sending temperatures back into the 80s. Humidity levels gradually lower, as August warmth flies solo through at least Thursday.

Thursday looks gorgeous! Expect lots of sunshine, seasonable afternoon temperatures and comfortable humidity levels. Despite the fact that we warm by a few degrees Friday, the humidity still shouldn't be a factor.

The jet stream stays farther to the north mid-to-late week, allowing this warmup to happen. This will also give room for Tropical Storm Dorian to ride toward Florida this weekend.

Dorian works its way into the Caribbean Tuesday and Wednesday, and will likely become a Category 1 hurricane in the process. Should it thread the needle between the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico, this could pose tropical storm threats to the Sunshine State this weekend.

As for our weather, it's possible that a little moisture from Dorian gives us a few showers Sunday and Monday. However, this does not look to be like what we had last year out of Florence and Michael. This storm's center will be well south of us.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.