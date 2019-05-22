Cooler Wednesday, hottest days of the year to date coming Memorial Day weekend

ROANOKE, Va. - Don’t get used to the comfy starts of the last couple of days. Our first heat wave (3 straight days of 90 degree heat) of the year is possible starting Thursday. Wednesday will be on the cooler-side, relatively speaking with highs in the 70s and 80s.

Most of the day is dry, but a stray shower is possible later in the afternoon and evening for the mountains.

Starting Thursday through Memorial weekend, the best chance for rain and storms will be along and north of 460 as storms develop and ride over a ridge of high pressure. A few of these could be on the stronger side. That high pressure is responsible for the massive heat wave expected throughout the southeast.

It will feel more like the mid-90s Friday through Memorial Day with the humidity factored in.

