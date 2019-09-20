Coolest morning in three months for many; weekend warmth to follow

ROANOKE, Va. - There's something about that crisp, autumn air (even if it's still technically summer). Temperatures Friday morning start in the 40s and low 50s for many, before rising into the 70s to near 80 during the afternoon.

Sunshine and low humidity will make for a great combination, with high school football weather looking nearly ideal. You just might need the long sleeves for later in the game, when temperatures drop into the 60s.

The jet stream is in the process of lifting back to the north, though, meaning that some hotter air will return fairly quickly.

Expect highs in the low to mid 80s Saturday and mid to upper 80s Sunday, with only a couple stray showers west of the Parkway Saturday afternoon.

Speaking of showers, it's no secret that we need the rain. With the jet stream mostly being located north and west of here, the chance for widespread rain is slim in the next week to ten days.

We only expect some spotty activity Saturday, Monday and Wednesday.

