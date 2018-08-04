Cranking up the heat and humidity

ROANOKE, VA. - Saturday morning starts off with areas of dense fog along and west of the Parkway.

As a result, a dense fog advisory is in effect until 9 a.m. Saturday morning.

The fog should burn off with the help of some sunshine by mid-morning.

Saturday afternoon temperatures warm into the mid to upper 80s with mostly sunny skies.

An isolated shower is possible near the Virginia/North Carolina state line.

It's clear Saturday night and lows fall into the 60s.

Fog will set up shop across parts of southwest Virginia overnight.

Sunday yields more sunshine and warmth.

Highs will warm into the upper 80s and lower 90s under mostly sunny skies.

A stray shower is possible Sunday afternoon but most locations remain dry.

