Crisp, foggy start to Tuesday

ROANOKE, Va - Some may consider this light jacket-worthy weather as Tuesday gets underway. Be on the lookout for another round of thick fog this morning, especially in the areas that picked up rain Monday.
HIGHLANDS:
Sun and clouds. A few storms possible with highs in the upper-70s.
NEW RIVER VALLEY:
A stray storm with highs around 80.
SOUTHSIDE:
A stray storm, but most are dry. Highs in the upper-80s.
LYNCHBURG AND CENTRAL VIRGINIA:
A stray storm with highs in thr mid-80s.
ROANOKE VALLEY:
A stray storm. Otherwise a few clouds with highs in the mid-80s.
Highs push 90 degrees Wednesday and Thursday.
