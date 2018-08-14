Crisp, foggy start to Tuesday

ROANOKE, Va - Some may consider this light jacket-worthy weather as Tuesday gets underway. Be on the lookout for another round of thick fog this morning, especially in the areas that picked up rain Monday.

HIGHLANDS:

Sun and clouds. A few storms possible with highs in the upper-70s.

NEW RIVER VALLEY:

A stray storm with highs around 80.

SOUTHSIDE:

A stray storm, but most are dry. Highs in the upper-80s.

LYNCHBURG AND CENTRAL VIRGINIA:

A stray storm with highs in thr mid-80s.

ROANOKE VALLEY:

A stray storm. Otherwise a few clouds with highs in the mid-80s.

Highs push 90 degrees Wednesday and Thursday.

