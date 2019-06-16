Daily shot of showers, storms forecast through Thursday

ROANOKE, Va. - Summer heat, humidity and storms have returned this Father's Day, and it appears we'll have to get used to that. (It is mid-June after all.)

Some hit or miss thunderstorms will linger through Sunday evening, before we calm down overnight. Patchy fog will develop.

As sunshine gets to work and heats us up to 85-90° Monday, another round of showers and storms will likely develop after 1 or 2 in the afternoon.

Anything that develops the next two days may become strong to severe. The Storm Prediction Center has us in a marginal (Level 1 of 5) risk for severe weather the next two afternoons.

The better coverage of storms comes on Tuesday, as an area of low pressure moves in closer proximity to our region.

Before any storms develop, it'll certainly be hot and humid each day. Highs get into the mid to upper 80s after starting our days out in the upper 60s and low 70s.

Make sure you have a way to get weather info, by downloading the StormTeam 10 app.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.