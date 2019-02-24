Damaged part of Lake Powhatan Dam stabilized

PULASKI, Va. - The flash flood watch that was issued for Lake Powhatan in Pulaski County has been canceled.

Pulaski County Emergency Services reports the water flowing through the damaged part of the dam has stabilized.

No additional rain is expected to impact the area so this should help mitigate the flood threat and lessen the risk for the dam to fail.

The water along Big Macks Creek is receding.

This will reduce the inflow into the lake.

The drain to the dam is open, so at some point in time, either Sunday or Monday, the outflow should exceed the inflow to the lake and allow the water to completely drain from the lake.

Residents along Big Macks Creek, in addition to traffic into the Scout Reservation should heed any road closures.

