Damaging wind gusts possible with Wednesday's storms

ROANOKE, Va. - Hope you've enjoyed Monday and Tuesday's weather, because some big changes are in the forecast for Wednesday. A cluster of showers and storms will develop to our west and then work its way into our region.

We'll break down the timing and possible impacts of these storms below.

TIMING

Outside of a few stray showers Wednesday morning, it will be pretty uneventful through the first half of the day Wednesday. Shortly after 1 or 2 p.m., however, we'll notice storms developing west of I-81.

We expect these storms to get closer to the Roanoke Valley and surrounding areas after 3 p.m. Wednesday. That means the NRV and Highlands can expect storms between 1 and 4 p.m.

If there's any silver lining in the dark storm clouds we'll likely see Wednesday, it's that this line moves pretty quickly. After suppertime, the worst of the weather should be east. The chance for strong-to-severe storms in Lynchburg and Southside comes mainly after 4 p.m.

A few showers and/or rumbles of thunder may linger into the night. However, the potential for severe weather appears to be between the 1 to 7 p.m. time frame for the entire area (earlier west, later east).

POTENTIAL IMPACTS

Not everyone is going to see storm damage. However, we should all be alert to the possibility of strong-to-severe storms for a brief period of time.

Anything that develops will likely produce lightning (not included in the definition of a severe thunderstorm). Localized flooding, wind damage and/or hail will be possible. This is given the amount of moisture and energy available in our atmosphere.

There is a little bit of rotation in the forecast data. So while the threat for a tornado is low, it isn't necessarily zero. I wouldn't fixate on that, as tornadoes tend to be very small scale.

Nonetheless, we will keep you posted every step of the way Wednesday on air, online and on social media.

