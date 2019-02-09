Decreasing clouds, seasonable Saturday

ROANOKE, Va. - A cold front passed through the region Friday and brought some colder air with it.

We are back to reality for the weekend.

Early morning temperatures will start off in the 20s and lower 30s under mostly cloudy skies.

The clouds will decrease and we should end the day with sunshine and temperatures in the low to mid-40s.

It's clear and cold Saturday night with temperatures bottoming out in the lower 20s.

After a cold and mostly sunny start to Sunday, the clouds will begin to thicken up midday.

A wintry mix and rain develops late Sunday.

The freezing rain chance will be along and north of the 460 corridor.

Given the recent warm up and the sunshine Sunday morning, the ground will be pretty warm.

Ice could develop on elevated surfaces where it trends a bit colder, but there really shouldn't be many issues.

The mix changes to a cold rain for the beginning of the work week.

Expect rain showers for Monday and Tuesday with highs remaining in the 40s.

Sunshine returns for Wednesday and temperatures will warm into the 50s.

