Dense morning fog, some afternoon sunshine

ROANOKE, Va. - A dense fog advisory is in effect until 10 a.m. for southwest Virginia.

Widespread visibilities of 1 to 2 miles with areas at one-half mile or less can be expected Sunday morning.

The fog should dissipate late this morning with the help of some sunshine.

Temperatures will top out in the low to mid 80s with a mixture of sun and clouds.

A few spotty thundershowers will be possible along and west of the Blue Ridge Sunday afternoon.

Any precipitation that gets going, should fade away near sunset.

Low will fall into the 60s and patchy fog will develop late.

Monday will be another day with highs in the lower 80s.

A hit or miss afternoon thundershower is possible.

