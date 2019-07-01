Despite continuing heat, humidity drops a bit Monday

ROANOKE, Va. - We've hit 90 degrees 15 times already this year in Danville and Roanoke. While we'll likely reach that mark again Monday, we'll do it with a little less humidity.

We'll still mostly be in the 80s by Noon, with highs Monday reaching 85-90°.

This is a brief and minor break in the humidity. As the jet stream retreats farther north, we'll notice the heat linger and the humidity surging back in.

When you combine the heat with the increasing humidity, the heat index may reach 95-100° in areas near and east of the Blue Ridge Parkway Wednesday and Thursday. It will feel hottest in parts of the Carolinas and Georgia.

Take that into account, if your 4th of July plans take you that way.

With the heat and an increase in humidity comes the chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms each day Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

Any storms that do develop will have the potential to create localized flooding, lightning, strong wind gusts and perhaps some tiny hail.

