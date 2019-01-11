Did you see it? Fireball lights up the Virginia night sky

ROANOKE, Va. - Those that were up early Wednesday may have been rewarded with a rare treat. It wasn't a bird, it wasn't a plane, it was a fireball. Video captured by Jamie Carter's Nest camera in Penhook caught the fireball as it was blasting through.

A fireball is an extremely bright meteor, brighter than the planet Venus. The bright flash was reported across 11 states along the East Coast. The American Meteor Society says the fireball was traveling northeast to southwest along the East Coast. Its flight ended in the Atlantic Ocean just off the coast of Norfolk.

Several thousand meteors as bright as the one that skirted the skies of Virginia enter Earth's atmosphere every day. Most go unnoticed, however, as they fall over the ocean or uninhabited areas. If they fall during the day, the daylight would make them invisible.

