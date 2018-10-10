Discussing local impacts we face from Michael

ROANOKE, Va. - Michael made landfall near Mexico Beach, Florida as one of the most intense hurricanes on record in the United States. It continues to move quickly into the Carolinas by Thursday, leaving us close enough to see some impacts.

As a cold front catches up to the storm, we'll see some periods of heavy rain Thursday afternoon and evening. The bulk of the heavy rain looks to be along and east of I-81, which is where a Flash Flood Watch is in effect.

Localized flash flooding will be possible. For us, we are drier than we were before Florence. So we don't expect issues to be widespread. Gusty winds Thursday through Friday could lead to isolated power outages or wind damage. Again, nothing widespread is expected as the center of Michael will be southeast of us.

Because the higher rain totals are expected to be near Southside, the Dan River may reach moderate flood stage as the weather dries up Friday.

Afterwards, as we're sure you've heard by now, the pattern flips towards autumn after a long delay. Get ready for sweater weather this weekend.

