Don't be fooled by a warm start: February the snowiest month, on average

ROANOKE, Va. - The first handful of days to start February will be unseasonably warm, but don't let that fool you. For a few spots, February is climatologically the snowiest month of the year.

While Blacksburg's snowiest month is January, a good dose of snow falls in February, on average. Danville sees its second snowiest month of the year in February.

For Lynchburg and Ronaoke, February is the snowiest month of the season.

While a lot of snow can still fall region-wide in February, there are many positives if you are not a fan of winter.

Daylight continues to increase: We have already gained more than 40 minutes since the shortest day of the year back on December 21st. We will gain about an hour more over the next 28 days.

Average temperatures will also warm back into the 50s by the end of the month.

As we all know, we can still get big-time cold and snow well into March. Stick with Storm Team 10 as we venture in the second half of winter.

