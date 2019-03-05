Dose of wintry weather Friday

ROANOKE, Va. - Despite the fact the calendar now says March, that doesn't mean winter is over just yet.

Our next system will arrive late Thursday night, and it will bring a few snowflakes to the western slopes.

As the system progresses eastward, it will overcome the dry, arctic air.

This will allow for locations along and west of the Blue Ridge to receivesleet and snow Friday morning.

Temperatures will gradually warm throughout the day Friday, which will change any precipitation over to a cold rain.

The system will exit late Friday night.

Totals for the western slopes and Highlands to portions of Craig and Giles counties could see anywhere between 1 and 3 inches of sleet and snow.

Up to 1 inch is possible for the Roanoke Valley, New River Valley and Central Virginia.

Southside will mainly see rain through the duration of this event.

