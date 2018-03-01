Downed trees, power outages likely with wind gusts up to 60 mph possible

March is roaring in like a lion with rain to start the day, but it's the wind that will have the bite over the next couple of days. A high wind warning goes into effect at 6 p.m. Thursday evening for much of the area.

A huge area of low pressure will intensify off of the east coast of the United States later today. This combined with a strong area of high pressure will create very strong, potentially damaging winds late tonight through early Saturday morning.

IMPACTS:

Power outages and downed trees likely, especially around the Blue Ridge.

Minor structural damage is possible

Loose objects such as garbage cans, porch furniture will be blown around.

Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles traveling north, south.

Hazardous travel through the Appalachians in western Greenbrier and Pocahontas counties as strong winds will combine with snow. (Accumulating snow is only expected on the western slopes in West Virginia.

Wind gusts will routinely top 45 mph and approach 60 mph occasionally overnight Thursday through early Saturday morning. The strongest winds will occur early Friday morning through Friday afternoon.

Several inches of snow will be possible on the west facing slopes in West Virginia as the upslope snow machine gets going.

A few snow showers could spill over into the NRV and Highlands reducing visibility. Little to no snow accumulation is expected for these areas while several inches of snow is possible on the west facing slopes in West Virginia.

The wind will stay gusty through Saturday before quieting down on Sunday. The weekend appears dry at this point as drier air pushes in behind this system.

