Dream on: White Christmas won't happen this year in Virginia

ROANOKE, Va. - You may find yourself singing and dreaming along with Bing Crosby about a White Christmas. Perhaps it's just like the ones you used to know?

The last White Christmas we got to know was in 2010. Treetops since have not glistened on Christmas Day, nor will they this time around.

A White Christmas, by definition, is one inch of snow either on the ground or falling on Christmas Day. In looking back at our history, it comes as no surprise that this happens more often in the Highlands.

On average, the Highlands see a White Christmas once every 5 years. It happens once every 7 years in Blacksburg, once every 8 years in Roanoke and Lynchburg, and about once or twice every 20 years in Southside. (Keep in mind. These numbers are only based off calculated averages from records kept in each area.)

This year, a weak storm system may put some snow on the ground in Whitetop, Mountain Lake or Snowshoe before Christmas Eve. However, an area of high pressure calms things down by Christmas Day.

Christmas Eve: Wake up in the 30s, with highs in the 40s. Breezy at times under a partly cloudy sky.

Christmas Day: Wake up in the 20s, with highs nearing 50. Calmer wind prevails under a mostly sunny sky.

With every Christmas forecast we write, may your days be merry and bright.

