Drier air finally arrives

A cold front that stirred up showers and thunderstorms Tuesday, is now south of the state Wednesday morning.

Much drier air is filtering into the region on a light north-northwesterly breeze.

This will knock the dewpoints down into the 50s and 60s by Wednesday afternoon.

High pressure will lead to a mostly sunny day with temperatures in the 80s.

It's clear and cool Wednesday night.

Lows fall into the 50s and lower 60s under clear skies.

If you enjoy the lower humidity levels and the 80s, you're in luck.

The conditions will continue through Friday with a small chance of a few showers for the mountains Thursday and Friday.

