Drier air finally arrives this week

ROANOKE, Va. - Get ready for some changes in our weather in the coming days - changes that we think you'll like.

Most of Sunday is dry, though a cold front moving in from the west may spark a few scattered showers and thunderstorms around or after dinner time.

The best chance of any isolated severe weather is in the far southwestern corner of the state and in the Tri-Cities region.

Following the passing of this cold front, much drier air comes in from the northwest. Dew points each day will be in the upper 40s and low 50s. This means that the air will feel more comfortable.

Many days this week will start out cool and refreshing, followed by a mostly sunny to partly cloudy and warm afternoon.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.