Driest air this summer settles in Wednesday

ROANOKE, Va. - Following Tuesday's near-washout, Wednesday features the lowest humidity we've seen this summer. Temperatures top out in the upper 70s and low 80s area-wide, with just a few fair weather clouds throughout the afternoon.

This is all thanks to a cold front that dropped through the region late Tuesday. Now, the sizzling heat is cornered in the western U.S., while the eastern half of the country gets a much-deserved break.

In fact, you can probably leave the A/C off the next several nights, as temperatures drop into the upper 50s and low 60s.

When the humidity is lower, temperatures at night can drop a little further. Humidity levels stay pretty comfortable, or tolerable, the next few days.

By the weekend, a little more heat and a little more humidity come into play as the jet stream retreats back to the north.

