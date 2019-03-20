Driving blind: How driving around the Equinox is more challenging

ROANOKE, Va. - Ever notice the sun being a nuisance during your morning or evening commute this time of year? It may sound silly and/or random, but it's true for most drivers going west-to-east during sunrise and east-to-west during sunset.

For a few weeks around both the vernal and autumnal equinoxes (first day of spring and fall), the sun rises almost directly due east and sets almost directly due west. You can see how that plays out in Roanoke on this map here.

This may make travel extra tough on roads like 58, 460/221 and I-64, just to name a few.

If you're heading from west-to-east around 7:15 a.m., make sure you're wearing the shades. That's when the sun could be especially challenging for you.

If you plan on heading back west around 7:30 p.m., you'll notice this being an issue as well.

One thing that may help us around here is the landscape and/or topography, whereas some flatter regions may notice this being more of a nuisance.

