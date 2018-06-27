Drizzle early with strong storms possible in the afternoon

ROANOKE, Va - After thick cloud cover and drizzle early, skies will try to clear later in the afternoon. A cold front approaching from the west will spark more thunderstorm development later Wednesday afternoon and evening. A few storms may turn severe later today with damaging wind and very heavy rain being the main threats.

The more sunshine we see earlier in the day, the better chance storms will turn strong later in the day.

Thursday starts our third heat wave of the year and by the weekend, the intense heat is in full swing with temperatures in the mid-90s. It will feel like the lower-100s at times with the humidity factored in.

