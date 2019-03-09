Drizzle, rain Saturday, warmth returns Sunday

ROANOKE, Va. - Saturday will be gloomy with the wedge sticking around.

The day will start off with areas of fog and patchy drizzle.

The drizzle will linger around for much of the day with temperatures hovering in the 30s and lower 40s.

Rain chance increase in the evening and the precipitation continues overnight.

Temperatures will remain fairly steady Saturday night, in the upper 30s and lower 40s.

(Before going to bed Saturday night, turn your clocks ahead one hour. Daylight Saving Time begins.)

A few lingering rain showers will be possible early Sunday morning but most locations will begin to dry out and the clouds will gradually decrease.

The wind picks up but it’s going to be warmer!

We will “spring” forward into spring-like conditions Sunday afternoon.

Temperatures are expected to top out in the 60s and lower 70s.

It’s looking dry for the beginning of the work week with rain chances returning for Thursday and Friday.

Temperatures will top out in the 50s and mid-60s through much of the week.

