DROUGHT UPDATE: Almost all of our area now officially in a drought

ROANOKE, Va. - The Thursday morning (September 26, 2019) drought monitor revealed that almost all of the StormTeam 10 area is now in a moderate drought.

When the drought reaches this level, fire danger increases and leads to burn bans, voluntary water restrictions may be put in place and wildlife begin to eat crops.

Just this month alone, most of our area is 1.5-3.3" below normal on rainfall. In fact, areas like Lynchburg and Southside have seen less than a tenth of an inch of rain.

That makes for their second-driest September on record so far.

While there is the chance for some spotty storms Thursday afternoon, there's no indication of widespread rain within the next few days.

Not to mention, October is traditionally the driest month of the year for most of our area.

