Dry, pleasant start Wednesday, rain returns later in the day

ROANOKE, Va - The morning commute will be dry (and cool), but by the Wednesday evening commute, rain will likely be around. Highs today only climb into the low-70s with clouds increasing through the morning and early afternoon.

ISOLATED FLOODING POSSIBLE

Up to 1.5" inches of rain falling on already saturated ground could cause isolated flash flooding through Thursday morning. While potential flooding will be on an isolated scale, the best chance for that to occur will be along the 81 and 77 corridors.

DRYING OUT AND HEATING UP

A few showers will linger into Thursday morning with a couple of storms popping in the afternoon.

The heat will start to crank back up for Father's Day weekend, but most of the weekend will be dry.

