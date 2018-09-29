Dry, pleasant weekend

ROANOKE, Va. - Fog has developed along the Parkway early Saturday morning.

Visibilities will continue to hover near a half mile until sunrise.

The fog should burn off by mid-morning.

If you have been looking to get a few outdoor projects done, this weekend is looking absolutely gorgeous.

Temperatures Saturday are expected to top out in the mid to upper 70s under mostly sunny skies.

Lows will fall into the 50s and patchy fog will develop late.

Sunday will yield a few more clouds but we keep the dry stretch of weather going.

Temperatures will be in the mid 70s.

Conditions are expected to remain dry heading into early next week as temperatures hover in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees.

