Dry Saturday, heavy snow arrives Sunday

ROANOKE, Va. - The first part of the weekend is dry.

Temperatures will top out in the upper 30s to near 40 degrees Saturday afternoon under mostly cloudy skies.

A winter storm warning is in effect for locations along and south of the 460 corridor.

Late Saturday night, the system to our south works into southwest Virginia.

The snow will initially begin along the I-77 corridor and continue to spread northeast throughout the day.

Dry air may limit snowfall for locations north of the 460 corridor.

With this being said, there will be a sharp cut-off in snowfall totals.

The greatest impacts are expected to be south of 460.

This is where snowfall rates could be close to one inch per hour.

Travel will be difficult and power outages will be possible in this area.

Gusty winds could cause for near whiteout conditions.

This will be a wet, heavy snow so use caution while shoveling.

There may be a brief wintry mix before the precipitation ends Monday morning.

