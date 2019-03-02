Dry Saturday, rain chances increase Sunday

ROANOKE, Va. - Saturday morning will start off with a few areas of fog, which should burn off by mid-morning.

It’ll be dry with temperatures warming into the mid 50s under partly cloudy skies.

Highs could be closer to 60 for Southside.

Be sure to have the rain gear handy for Sunday.

Rain develops in the morning and continues throughout the day.

The rain could become heavy at times, especially in the afternoon and evening east of the Parkway.

Colder air will reside along and north of the 64 corridor, which will result in a wintry mix.

This is where up to two inches of snowfall will be possible, while the western slopes will pick up more.

There will be a few mountain snowflakes Monday morning, otherwise it's dry and breezy.

The clouds will gradually decrease Monday as highs warm into the lower 40s.

Tuesday through Thursday look to remain dry under partly to mostly sunny skies.

Temperatures will be below average next week, in the 30s and 40s.

Another system Friday, could bring us the chance of rain and snow. Stay tuned,

