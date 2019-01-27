Dry, seasonable through Monday

ROANOKE, Va. - Sunday will start off with some sunshine but the clouds will thicken throughout the day.

There is a chance of a few light snow showers west of the Parkway with little to no accumulation.

The wind could become gusty at times Sunday afternoon as temperatures top out in the 40s.

Overnight lows will tumble back into the 20s under partly cloudy skies.

Highs will once again top out in the mid-40s on Monday, then Arctic air will put us in the freezer through the middle of the work week.

A fast moving cold front will bring us scattered rain showers Tuesday.

As colder air pumps into the region, this will change the precipitation to light snow showers.

The best chance for accumulating snow will be west of the Parkway.

The wind will pick up Tuesday night and this will make for a downright cold Wednesday.

Highs will struggle in the 20s to near 30 degrees.

If you factor in the wind, it'll be feeling much colder.

The wind will remain elevated into Thursday morning, this will result in sub-zero wind chills.

The coldest day in the 7-day forecast will be Thursday, with highs struggling in the 20s.

Some warmth returns to the region by next weekend.

