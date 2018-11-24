Drying out Saturday night

ROANOKE, Va. - After a morning of sleet, freezing rain and rain, the precipitation ended west to east Saturday afternoon.

We ended the day with some sunshine, and highs topped out in the low to mid-40s.

We will keep a few clouds along and west of the Parkway overnight, but it'll be clear across Southside.

This will allow temperatures to fall below freezing near Southside, while locations along and west of the Parkway won't be as cold.

Patch fog may set up shop late tonight across the region.

High pressure dominates the region Sunday, which will yield mostly sunny skies.

Temperatures will warm into the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Don't get too excited about the warmth, because it'll be brief.

The wind picks up ahead of our next system which will arrive after midnight.

Temperatures will be warm enough that we'll see just scattered rain showers until about lunchtime Monday.

A gusty west-northwest wind will usher in much cooler air.

Highs for Monday will top out in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

