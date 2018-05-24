Drying out to close out the work week

ROANOKE, Va. - Most were dry Wednesday, all will be dry Thursday as we take a much needed break from our extremely wet stretch. High Thursday climb back into the mid-80s with a mix of sun and clouds.

A few stray showers or rumble of thunder will be possible Friday, but most stay dry. The best chance for a shower will be in the mountains in the afternoon.

Tropical moisture returns to the area Saturday afternoon and through the holiday weekend. While it won't be a complete washout, downpours and thunderstorms will be around.

