Early season blizzard rages on in Midwest

ROANOKE, Va - While most of the Mid-Atlantic region was pleasant and mild Sunday, a massive blizzard was bringing strong wind and heavy snow to the Nation's heartland.

The early season blizzard brought 12-18" of snow to parts of Iowa and Illinois. On top of snow, wind gusts topping 45 mph created white out conditions. Heavy snow and wind is expected to continue into the Great Lakes region Monday.

This storm comes on one of the busiest travel days as millions returned home from the Thanksgiving holiday. With the exception of Ski Country, the snow will stay away from our region. That same storm, however will crank up the winds locally.

