Early tropical development for Memorial Day?

ROANOKE, Va. - Hurricane season officially begins on June 1, but for the second time in the last two weeks , the tropics bear watching.

This time, a cluster of storms just south of Cuba could pose a threat to the Gulf Coast Memorial Day weekend.

The National Hurricane Center as of Tuesday morning gives this tropical entity a 40 percent chance to become our first named system of the season. If the storm gets named, it would become Alberto. Storms get named when they reach tropical storm status (sustained winds of 39 mph).

Whether this area of disturbed weather is named or not, heavy rain is possible along the Gulf Coast through the holiday weekend. Depending on the track of this area of low pressure, some of that tropical moisture could stream into the commonwealth early next week.

Any rain at the moment is bad news as the area has been drenched over the last seven days.

