Eastern Pacific stays active; Hurricane Willa a strong Category 4

ROANOKE, Va - The Eastern Pacific hurricane season is staying very active. Hurricane Willa is now a very strong category four hurricane as it makes its way toward Mexico.

Willa is expected to make landfall as a major hurricane sometime late Tuesday or early Wednesday. The remnants of Willa will then bring heavy rain to Texas and the deep south.

The "ghost" of Willa may play a part in helping with the development of a coastal system that could effect Virginia late in the work week. Impacts are still uncertain as it is unclear how a couple of entities will come together in that timeframe.

Rain and wind would be possible though as that coastal storm develops.

