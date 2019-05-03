Eta Aquarid meteor shower to peak this weekend

ROANOKE, Va. - The Eta Aquarid meteor shower is set to peak May 4-6. It isn't expected to put on a huge show, though, in the Northern Hemisphere.

The Southern Hemisphere is expected to see anywhere from 30-60 meteors per hour. We are far south enough in the Northern Hemisphere, though, to where we may see up to 10 meteors per hour.

While the moon is in a new phase and not interrupting the shower with much light, we'll likely have more clouds overhead from earlier storms each night. That's the case especially Friday and Saturday nights. We may see some clearing in the sky Sunday night, though.

The meteors spawn off of Halley's Comet. As the earth passes through the comet's dust trail, tiny particles move toward the earth's atmosphere at a speed of 150,000 mph. That would travel from New York City to Tokyo in roughly two and a half minutes!

So if you find some clear sky this weekend, allow some time for your eyes to adjust to the night sky. Find a dark spot, look up and enjoy. Fingers crossed that the clouds can clear up a bit for us!

