ROANOKE, Va - Patchy fog is developing around the region. That will burn off making way for mainly sunny skies for the afternoon.

Records have the potential to fall Thursday as much of the area flirts with 90 degrees.

Rain chances return later Thursday evening. Cooler air arrives to start the weekend as the wedge builds Saturday.

Slight rain chances will be around this weekend, but it will by no means be a washout.

