Even hotter Tuesday; Steamy for fireworks

ROANOKE, Va - The hottest day of our current heat wave arrives today. Highs Tuesday afternoon under mostly sunny skies skies surge into the low to mid-90s. With the humidity factored in it will feel anywhere from 95-105 degrees at times.

Other than a stray storm, the area stays dry Tuesday. Everyone is dry, but steamy for fireworks Tuesday evening.

Find the lemonade stand at the opening night of the Salem Fair. Temperatures will still be in the low-to-mid-90s with the heat index still hovering around 100 degrees by the time the gates open.

INDEPENDENCE DAY:

Temperatures top Out at around 90 degrees with a mix of sun and clouds Wednesday afternoon. A slight chance for a few storms will be possible, mainly across Southside and central Virginia Wednesday afternoon, but any storm that gets going should be long gone by fireworks.

WEEKEND:

We'll turn cooler and pleasant and for the weekend after rain chances return Thursday and Friday.

