Even warmer Thursday, storm chances return Friday

ROANOKE, Va. - After another cool start Thursday, temperatures warm quickly back to the 70s to near 80 degrees later this afternoon. Dry weather sticks around one more day before rain and storm chances return Friday morning.

A dying complex of storms looks to push in Friday morning bringing with it the chance for gusty winds and heavy rain. After a break in the action through the early afternoon, another round of storms fire up later in the day.

Other than a stray storm Saturday afternoon, the weekend is dry and hot with highs around 90. The humidity starts to crank up as well.

