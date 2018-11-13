Everything we know about Thursday's taste of winter

ROANOKE, Va. - First and foremost, expect precipitation on Thursday!

As for what kind of precipitation we'll receive, that's where it gets more interesting.

Beginning late Wednesday night, a general 1-3" will be possible through Thursday evening, with the majority falling Thursday morning.

Flooding - Many parts of the area are already saturated, meaning that only 1-2" is needed to see flooding (those are the red areas in the map below)

Don't expect a smooth Thursday morning commute!

What may start as sleet, snow will then transition to freezing rain, which is expected to fall across the Roanoke and New River Valleys at 8 a.m. Thursday.

The good news, road temperatures are on the warmer side, which should keep them from getting too bad. However, the side roads could be in trouble.

With ice also expected in this system, power outages are a real possibility.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.