ROANOKE, Va. - A flood watch remains in effect for southwest Virginia until Sunday.

Multiple flood warnings have been issued across the region.

Moderate flooding is expected for the New River at Glen Lyn and at Radford.

Minor flooding will impact those living along the Roanoke River at Roanoke and at Randolph as well as the James River at Buchanan.

The Dan River at Danville, Paces and South Boston will rise to minor flood stage Sunday into Monday.

