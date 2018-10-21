Eyeing weather trends closer to Halloween

ROANOKE, Va. - Immediately, the focus is on near-to-sub freezing temperatures Sunday night and Monday morning. Beyond that, though, we're starting to pay attention to trends in the pattern leading up to Halloween.

So far, the trend points towards cooler and possibly wetter weather in the days leading up to All Hallows' Eve.

A cold front sweeps through the area Tuesday night and Wednesday, leaving us with a reinforcing shot of cooler air and gusty wind at times. It doesn't appear that the wind will be as strong as what it was Saturday night, though.

Still, this front will be enough to bring temperatures from near average to 10-15 degrees below average from Wednesday onward.

That front is also going to provide a boundary for a storm system to ride along. This system will ride the Gulf Coast on Thursday and then make its way up the east coast by Friday and Saturday. Given its proximity to our region, we could be in line for some rain showers Friday through Saturday, with perhaps a little bit of lingering moisture as well Sunday.

Just how much rain we see, however, will be dependent on where this storm system tracks. If it's farther inland, we see higher rain totals. If it's farther off the coast, then we might not see as much.

This storm system in particular will be out of the area in time for Halloween. So while the weather may be cooler than the average of 66° on Halloween, fingers crossed that at least things will be dry.

Stay tuned for updates, as we go through the next 7-10 days.

