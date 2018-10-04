FALL BACK: Turning clocks back an hour on November 4

ROANOKE, Va. - It's hard to believe after Thursday's summer-like weather, but we have one month until we "fall back" in time. While most clocks are digital and will go back an hour on their own, some of us will still have to adjust our traditional clocks, as well as those on microwaves or in cars.

By November 4, sunrise will occur at 6:48 a.m. in Roanoke. Meanwhile, the sun will set just before 5:30 p.m.

Soak up the daylight while you can, because (as is always the case) we'll be losing quite a bit in the coming months. We lose an average of about 2 and a half minutes per day between now and the first day of winter.

