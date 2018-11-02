Fall color continues to explode around the region

ROANOKE, Va - The cool nights and sunny afternoons of late have been ideal for the color to pop across the region. The wet and warm start to fall delayed the colors changing, but we are making up for lost time.

Peak color is being reported in the Highlands of West Virginia and parts of Virginia. Moderate to high color is being reported elsewhere.

The weather will be pleasant for the upcoming weekend to take in the views of the exploding foliage across the region. Sunshine will go n the increase Saturday and Sunday with highs in the upper-50s and lower-60s. It will be a little windy Saturday, especially in the higher elevations, but it will dry, especially in the afternoon.

