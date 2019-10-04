FALL FANS, REJOICE! Significant cool-down on the way by Saturday

ROANOKE, Va. - After several days of record-obliterating heat in southwest and central Virginia, we're on our way to more "typical" weather for October. A cold front passing south of the region has already brought lower humidity to the region.

Friday afternoon will still be warm, just not as warm as the past few days. Highs expected to be in the 80s near and east of the Parkway and 70s west.

Combine the warm air with low humidity, a breeze out of the north and a severe drought and the fire danger increases for a day like today.

Come Saturday, high pressure over New England will usher in some much cooler air. We'll start the morning in the upper 40s and low 50s with highs during the afternoon only in the 60s.

Clouds increase by night, along with some patches of drizzle and fog early Sunday. This comes ahead of our second cold front. This one gives us the chance for rain showers during the day Monday.

At the same time, dry air to the northwest is chasing that rain to the east. So, this isn't going to be a drought-buster.

While it's better than nothing, we're only expecting 0.1-0.5" of rain area-wide.

We'll dry out and cool down a bit by the middle of next week.

