Fall-like temperatures continue

ROANOKE, Va. - It’s rinse and repeat.

Sunday will be another day with mostly cloudy skies and fall-like temperatures.

There could be a break in the clouds in the afternoon for locations north of 460, but temperatures will top out in the low to mid-70s.

It'll be another cool night.

Overnight lows will fall into the 50s and lower 60s under mostly cloudy skies.

The wedge will remain in place Monday, resulting in highs topping out in the low to mid 70s under mostly cloudy skies.

A few passing light rain showers will be possible along with patchy drizzle.

Rain chances increase Tuesday and Wednesday with temperatures climbing back into the mid-80s by Wednesday.

